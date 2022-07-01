CALIFORNIA — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued a boil water order for the city of California Friday afternoon, according to the Columbia Water System.
A press release said the city found E. coli and coliform in the water after routine testing. The water system is now coordinating with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to collect more sampling and investigate the extent of the contamination.
E. coli are bacteria that indicate the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste. The bacteria can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, crams, nausea, headaches, as well as other symptoms.
Infants, young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are at the greatest health risk. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to contact your medical provider.
Residents should take the following actions:
- Boil water for three minutes before drinking or cooking.
- Do not use ice from an automatic ice maker or any ice maker that uses unboiled water.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing them in a teaspoon of bleach per gallon of clean water for at least one minute.
- Let water cool before drinking.