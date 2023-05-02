FULTON - As Narcan becomes widely available throughout Missouri, nonprofit group Callaway Cares believes the need for the life-saving drug is so great, it must be even more accessible.
Callaway Cares Board Vice President Alina Morelock said the organization tries to get its hands on Narcan by reaching out to emergency service groups that may have extra.
Callaway Cares, which helps people working toward sober living, recently received leftover Narcan kits containing a device to help with breathing, as well as gloves and instructions to properly administer it.
Despite this shipment, Morelock said Callaway Cares needs more Narcan in order to best help community members.
Although she has never administered the drug herself, Morelock said some of her clients would have greatly benefited from having it in the past.
"If one of the individuals in the group had Narcan or access to Narcan, they would have been able to save them from [overdosing]," Morelock said. "Having something like that on hand and being able to know who to reach out to to get more can literally save lives."
According to Morelock, the drug can be difficult to get in certain regions due to the fact it is in such high demand.
She said Callaway Cares has seen an increased need for Narcan over the past few years. A large reason for this could be rising inflation rates, which have caused many in the area to fall on hard times, according to Morelock.
"Whenever poverty levels go up, addiction and substance abuse levels go up, everything kind of goes up," Morelock said. "Substance abuse kind of goes hand-in-hand with that struggle."
Additionally, she said demand is especially great in the unhoused community, who may not have the resources needed to reach out for help in an emergency situation.
This same need for Narcan can be seen across the state, as drug overdose was the number one cause of death among adults aged 18-44 in Missouri as of 2020.
In an effort to bring this number down, Cooper County, Boone County and the Ozarks are among several communities attempting to make the drug more accessible for residents.
Morelock encourages community members to keep an open mind, as addiction can happen to anyone.
"Don't judge the ones that are struggling with it, because you never know how they got there," Morelock said.