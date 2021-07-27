FULTON − Community cats are at risk of losing their lives simply because they've made a home in the outdoors, and local non-profit Callaway Cares is working to try to change that.
Community cats are feral or stray cats who live outdoors. Although community cats aren't owned, they may be fed by one or more caring person.
In many cases, the cats brought into the Fulton shelter aren't socialized to people and they are unlikely to get adopted. With so many cats inundating the shelters, competition for homes is fierce.
In Fulton, over 100 cats are euthanized every year, which means that for every 10 cats that enter the shelter, eight to nine of them are killed, according to Fulton Feral Felines Facebook post.
Callaway Cares hopes to spay and neuter feral cats. This way, the cat population will reduce, which in turn reduces the number of cats that are turned into shelters for adoption.
“I think things need to change because Fulton has a lot of cats and the population of cats is increasing a lot,” April Redman, Fulton Feral Felines founder, said.
Callaway Cares made a proposal to the city of Fulton two months ago, but this proposal was denied.
“Fulton's shelter received numerous calls about feral cats everyday. At that point it time we did not want to do anything that was going to encourage additional feral cats," Bill Johnson, Fulton's city administration, said.
The organization plans on sending another proposal to the Fulton City Council.
Callaway Cares has taken the time to circle back and regroup. They plan to be placed on the city agenda for discussion in regard to the city animal ordinance.
Their goal is to get feral and stray cats spayed or neutered to prevent them from reproducing. This will help to stop the rising cat overpopulation
Spaying cats is a way to keep cats healthier and prevent premature deaths. Spayed cats then attract fewer tomcats, resulting in less fighting and injury.
Neutered and spayed cats also live longer and remain in the same colony for a longer period of time.
There have been many studies done in various programs throughout the U.S. on the effectiveness of trap, neuter, release (TNR) programs. Different programs have been implemented and reported decreased numbers in their cat populations since implementing the TNR program.
"TNR is the only way we can do this without hurting cat badly," Redman said. "Columbia did something similar a couple of years ago, and it worked."
TNR programs have been proven to be a more humane and effective solution to controlling the feral cat population. Studies have produced research that supports TNR and its effectiveness at controlling and reducing feral cat populations.