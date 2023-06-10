FULTON - Some kids in Callaway County know that when life gives you lemons, you can always make lemonade.
This week, the Callaway Chamber of Commerce hosted a week-long Boot camp, called The Local Lemon, for kids to learn what it means to own and run a small business.
This is the second year the Chamber has hosted this, but they made some changes this year.
"Last year, it was a six week program," said Brianna Kliethermes, the Small Business Liaison with the Chamber. "So we were thinking one hour each week. But between clubs and vacations, we just decided to do a week-long boot camp. Which, I think is more engaging."
There were 14 total young entrepreneurs involved this year. The kids were teamed up together and given the task of pitching their ideas for a lemonade stand.
On Saturday, six different lemonade stands could be found all around Fulton, MO with kids offering different types of deals and goodies for customers who stop by.
"Some of the stands are selling bracelets," said Kliethermes. "A couple of the stands are in a babysitting club together. We have some that make t-shirts."
Participating in the The Local Lemon Boot camp gave some kids an opportunity to continue to expand on what they've learned.
"So, me and my friend Brooklyn and two other girls, we are doing a babysitting club here in Fulton," said Agatha Wells, one of the young entrepreneurs. "We are really excited and looking forward to it. We are going to be called the 'Super Sitters', and I thought (Local Lemons) could give me kind of a start of thinking about financing and charging money and also being an entrepreneur."
This year, the 14 young entrepreneurs sold a total of 327 cups of lemonade to the community and made more than $2,600.
Most of the money made from the stands is going toward making up for the cost of materials, but some goes towards the participants.
The kids are allowed to keep a percentage of the money they earned and the tips they collected throughout the day.
Some kids already had plans for what they were going to do with their money.
"We're going on a school-sponsored trip to New York and Washington D.C," said Brooklyn Wesbury, another young entrepreneur. "And so we wanted to put our money towards that."
At the end of the day, the kids were given awards for things like: "The Most Cups Sold", "Highest Gross Sales", "Best Sales Pitch" and more.
A lot of the kids were excited to participate in The Local Lemon Boot camp this year, and some even said they hoped to participate next year.
This year's participants were:
M&M Lemonade and Cookies- Mira Henry and McKenna Azdell (Most Entrepreneurial Spirit)
Squeeze the Moment by The Sweet and Sour Sisters- Gracelyn Stinson, Addilynn Martin and Addalynne Eibel (Highest Gross Sales)
Looney Lemons Snack Shack- Agatha Wells and Brooklyn Wesbury (Best Sales Pitch)
leMENade- Parker Leuther and Micah Henry (Best Customer Service)
Lemonade Ladies- Era'Niq Knighten and Rylei Galbreath (Most Cups Sold)
The Tropical Lemon- Rebecca White and Taylor Gilleland (Most Creative Stand)