FULTON — The Callaway Chamber of Commerce will host a job fair and business expo on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The event is free to the public and will be held at Callaway County Extended Employment at 2611 North Bluff Street.
Open from 2 to 6 p.m., the fair will have 25 different local businesses presenting their current job openings.
The chamber encourages those actively seeking employment or looking to change careers to attend with their resumes. There will be opportunities for onsite interviews at the employer's discretion.
Attending businesses will be looking to hire in the following fields: government agencies, culinary service, retail, customer service, manufacturing and more.
The business expo will begin at 4 p.m. and will run until 5:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to attend for networking and to learn more about products and services offered by Callaway County businesses.