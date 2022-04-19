FULTON - The Callaway Community Hospital is waiting to receive $3.7 million dollars in Health Resources and Services Administration (HSRA) funds, according to the city's mayor.
Fulton Mayor Lowe Cannell said he recently met with the hospital's CEO, Jeff Stone. The two talked about how the hospital has been expecting the money for quite some time.
"The last time they heard was two weeks, and then that two weeks went by, and then they were told another two weeks," Cannell said. "So they're kind of getting the runaround on that money a little bit."
Cannell's comments come nearly a month after the Noble Health-owned hospital suspended all services, including at its Audrain Community Hospital, due to "restructuring and financial reasons." Noble Health also furloughed 175 people in the process.
While taking the tour of the hospital, Cannell said he was impressed by how well the facility was maintained.
"It is really quite shocking to, to see that it's in such great shape. And to for them to have had to close as is a real shame," Cannell said.
Since the hospital suspended its services, it hasn't been completely empty. Employees have stayed at the hospital and continue to work on the general upkeep of the hospital.
However, it's getting harder to keep the hospital clean without the funding they need.
"We're hoping that that they can continue to keep up with the monthly utility payments because we don't want to shut the lights off," Cannell said.
Though the hospital isn't running with the funds it wants, receiving its HRSA funds could be enough to open the hospital shortly after receiving the money.
Cannell said before his tour of the hospital, he didn't believe that it could be opened back up, even with the money. Since then, he said that he's been given hope that the hospital can open again.
"From every indication from our tour the other day, that's a realistic thing that I believe could happen," Cannell said. "Prior to that, I would have said that that's probably not going to happen, but at this point, we are hopeful."
The hospital's staff who remain are working to ensure that if the hospital does receive its money, it will be able to open up quickly.
"I think once they get get the funding in place that they'll be able to open back up with what's a great a great facility," Cannell said.
Right now, the hospital has given up its license for 90 days. If they choose to open back up in that time, they can apply for their license again and avoid waiting on the process for a longer period of time.
Until the hospital is back open, Fulton residents will have to drive further or rely on ambulances for emergency care.