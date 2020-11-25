CALLAWAY COUNTY-- Callaway County community members celebrated the county's Bicentennial with a monument dedication outside the courthouse Wednesday morning.
The monument commemorates the organization of the county on Nov. 25, 1820. Callaway County is named for Captain James Callaway, who is the grandson of Daniel Boone.
The mayor of the City of Fulton, Lowe Cannell, spoke of his pride in Callaway County and his excitement for future commemorative events.
Gracia Yancey Backer, a member of the Callaway 200 Committee, traces her roots back to the early settlers of the county. She shared a narrative of the history of the county as a tribute to the settlers who founded it.
"...the one thing that continues to both amaze and confound me is how very strong these settlers were 200 years ago...They had a dream and they worked their hearts out to make it come true," Backer remarked.
Other Callaway 200 events have been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.