Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years

CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process.
This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood.
The minister of the church said they wanted to keep the original building rather than building a new one from scratch.
"We felt that when it comes to the church, and the Lord, we can do more if we try to save the church," Christopher Crowson said. "We asked the congregation, we looked at building another building, but building a building, even if it's just a Morton building or some kind of steel, you're still looking at about 100 grand or more. We already have a building and so we voted because we love the building."
Crowson's father was the minister for about two decades, then he took over and has been the minister since.
"There was 27 charter members at the time, and then the church grew," Don Ernst, a longtime member, said. "There was probably 100 or more that used to come here back then. The loan and all they had was paid off in 1895. The church was in operation as the High Point Christian Church during the war in the '40s, then it closed awhile and then it was open in the '50s. Finally closed in about 1965 and laid dormant for 30 years until Da Vincent resurrected this in '98 and '99."
Ernst said they opened back up in 2000 and baptized 40 different people within the church.
"I belong to the Kingdom of Callaway Historical Society. I've been there for 23 years and I like history and I like to save old buildings," Ernst said. "I imagine some people will say, 'Well, this ain't worth doing,' Well, it is because I know that God still has something for us to do here at this little church."
The old foundation was made with stacks of rocks, that overtime, couldn't support the building's structure.
"Over the years, of course, the old beam sitting on the stack of rocks had rotted," Darrell Taylor, architect and general contractor, said. "So the church was beginning to fall, especially on one side, it was 6 inches lower than the other side."
Taylor said that there were 12 other companies that looked at the project and refused to do it.
With the lack of a solid foundation, the church started to sink into the ground.
Taylor was able to preserve the building by pulling it up and out of the ground, lifting it upward, building a new foundation, and lowering the structure on its new and improved foundation.
"We've got a lot of experience in this kind of work. So for me, it was a good challenge and I've moved homes, I've lifted buildings many times in the past so it was something that I knew," Taylor said.
The new foundation has been a work in progress for months.
"I'm about four-and-a-half months or so on the project at this point. Of course, we had a lot of electrical issues, mice had gotten inside the walls and chewed up the electrical, so I had to pull a lot of the electrical out of it," Taylor said.
Taylor has a company called Idea by Taylor'D Woodworks where he specializes with handcrafted fine custom cabinetry and furniture as an architect and general contractor.
"The biggest thing for me is to keep history alive. You know, I don't like seeing all these buildings being torn down and replaced with this new style buildings, whereas this here, we're saving it and we're going to keep this old history," Taylor said. "Once we're done with the building, it could last another 200 years."
If you would like to help fund this project, visit GiveSendGo to get more insight or visit the High Point Community Chapel Facebook page.