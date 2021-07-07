CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently searching for a burglary suspect near the Millersburg area.
Brett Shepherd, 39, of St. Peters, is wanted in reference to a Missouri Department of Corrections parole violation warrant, in addition to new Callaway County felony charges.
On Wednesday around 9:43 a.m., Callaway County deputies were alerted to a stealing-in-progress at a Millersburg retail business by Shepherd, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's office. Shepherd was in a vehicle with a female subject when he got spotted at 10:04 a.m. by deputies in the area of State Road RA.
A vehicle pursuit ensued on State Road RA, County Road 228, County Road 246 and other secondary roadways.
Shepherd and the female accomplice abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. A search then began by deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The female subject was located on foot at 3:49 p.m. along County Road 230. She was then taken into custody.
Shepherd remains outstanding and may possibly still be in the Millersburg area, as confirmed by an area resident's surveillance system, the Sheriff's office said.
Residents should secure all vehicles considering Shepherd was last seen on foot and it is suspected he will attempt to steal a vehicle to flee the area.
Any sightings of Shepherd should be reported by calling 911.