CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County deputies recovered a total of 32 guns while attempting to locate a person with an active warrant earlier this month.
According to a Facebook post, Callaway County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence near the Boone County line on April 7, while trying to locate someone with an active warrant.
While at the residence, a deputy found a shed and noticed several guns standing in the corner. The release says the deputy knew there had been several burglaries where guns were stolen, in Callaway and surrounding counties.
Deputies then checked serial numbers and discovered the guns had been reported stolen out of Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies told the Callaway deputies that those were only four out of 40 that had been stolen.
After further investigation, the Callaway deputies recovered a total of 32 guns that were previously stolen from a Middletown, Missouri residence, during September 2020.
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism said on the post that he couldn't be more proud of the proactive work.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the proactive work deputies continue to perform. Also, as your elected Sheriff, please know this is the type of gun control our agency will be a part of — removing guns from known criminals and putting them back into the hands of those whom should possess them! And said lawful possession by law abiding, tax paying citizens will be absent our involvement with the enforcement of any forthcoming federal regulations from DC.”