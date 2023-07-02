AUXVASSE — The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.
In a Facebook post, the office said the suspect, 33-year-old Damin Davis, fled the scene with his 10-year-old son in a black passenger car.
According to the post, the shooting happened on East Harrison Street in Auxvasse at approximately 12:55 p.m.
Deputies said they found the vehicle abandoned near the 137 mile marker of I-70 around 4:45 p.m. They said Davis is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
The post said the Sheriff's Office Special Response Team and K9s from various agencies are conducting a ground search. A Google map of the current search area can be found here.