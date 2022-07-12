CALLAWAY COUNTY − Callaway County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who fled a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office says Paul McKibben fled on foot after a traffic stop in Holts Summit around 2:26 a.m. Charges for resisting arrest are pending.
McKibben has parole violations from the Department of Corrections for burglary, possession of a controlled substance, stealing a vehicle, receiving stolen property and five counts of stealing.
He also had Stone County warrants out for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon.
McKibben has numerous tattoos, including a skull with a cross on his upper left arm, "McKi573n" on his upper back, "Convict Politics" on his chest, a skull with a hat and flames on his upper right arm and "100% 573" on his left leg.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Callaway County Sheriff's Office at 573-592-2474.