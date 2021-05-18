FULTON- Callaway County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) knows a thing or two about waiting.
It began planning for a new facility in 2014 when the director, Charles Anderson, realized it was rapidly running out of space to host all of its EMTs in their original headquarters.
Built in 1985 and approximately 9,000 square feet, there wasn’t enough room to keep up with their expanding team of EMS workers.
It wasn’t until 2017 that it began to put together a plan after finding a location of an empty restaurant to move into.
“The intent at the time was to essentially remodel the restaurant building that was there and then add on to it," Anderson said. “That started in December of 2018 and in April of 2019 during a severe thunderstorm, there was a lightning strike on the existing building.”
That lightning strike burned down the entire facility, and all of its new renovations.
“The fire caused a delay obviously in construction but it made it, in some ways, kind of a blessing, maybe in disguise,” Anderson said. “It allowed the architects to do a little bit of redesign work.”
Awhile later, the COVID-19 pandemic began to cause more delays as parts and resources took longer to receive.
“That kind of pushed things out to where we were over, about 150 days past the expected completion date,” Anderson said.
The county wasn’t able to take possession of the building until December of 2020, and on Jan. 4 of this year, crews moved in and began running out of the new headquarters.
Callaway County EMS is made up of about 35 to 40 staff members and many of them feel the impact of this move in the bigger space alone.
The new headquarters is 19,000 square feet and has enough space for four frontline ambulances, a mass casualty incident trailer, a supervisor response vehicle and space for training facilities, sleeping rooms and more.
“We’re able to do the things that we want to do better,'' Anderson said. “It gives us more room for training, allows us to not all be on top of each other like we were in the other building.”
Margie Kriegesmann, a staff paramedic, says this new space gives them room to grow in ways that extend even further than responding to 911 calls.
“We can have crew dinners, we can have everyone come in and have dinner and keep that family atmosphere that we like to try and promote around here,” Kriegesmann said. “It’s just so nice to have more room.”
EMTs got game too! Director, Charles Anderson said this new facility's made a world of difference. "We're able to do things that we want to do better," Anderson said. Looks like they are able to have more fun, too!
The timing of the ribbon cutting comes during National EMS Week, a week that celebrates EMS practitioners and their work.
“The EMTs and the paramedics are out here ready to serve people on oftentimes their worst day,” Anderson said. “We’re doing it this week because it’s national EMS week, which kind of gives us a chance to recognize our employees and recognize our new facility.”
Overall, this move allows EMTS to do more for their community and gives themselves more space to spread out and enjoy their facility when they are not responding to calls.
“We work really hard to give back to the community and be a part of not only responding to 911 calls but to be active in the community,” Kriegesmann said.
The grand opening was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The ceremony took place today at 3:00 p.m. where EMS workers celebrated with friends and family.