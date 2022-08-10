FULTON − Callaway County inmates will soon have a new home.
A larger jail is set to open in Fulton at the end of October, with a new justice center scheduled to be completed before the end of the year.
The expansion will take the number of beds in the jail from 90 to 152. The current inmate housing area will be demolished, while the rest of the current jail will be used as office space and a 911 facility.
Nearly everything at this new facility will be able to be completed electronically. A new full-body X-ray machine will be used when inmates check into the facility, and specially-designed computers will allow inmates to speak with visitors via a video call.
Callaway County Presiding Commissioner Gary Jungermann says more jobs will be added because of these new facilities.
“The potential is there to create a few openings,” Jungermann said. “Here in Callaway, we’re no different than a lot of places. We’re looking to fill positions now that we’re struggling filling, but the potential is there to add more law enforcement opportunities.”
He estimates that six to 12 openings will be created.
There will also be a new central control center at the jail. Staff members will now be able to keep their eyes on inmates electronically and have the ability to open or close any door in the facility.
The new justice center will be located on Second Street in Fulton. It will add new offices for the circuit clerk, the prosecuting attorney and the juvenile court. Additionally, it will add two more courtrooms.
The cost of these two projects will be around $30 million. Callaway County voters approved a bond issue for this amount in 2019.