JEFFERSON CITY - A Callaway County man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to growing marijuana and illegally possessing dozens of firearms.
Darrin Dale Smithee, 55, of Auxvasse, pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing marijuana and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Callaway County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the MUSTANG Task Force searched Smithee’s residence with a warrant on Sept. 21, 2018. Four other people were arrested and charged after the search.
According to a news release, deputies located a room in the basement that contained two large industrial LED lights that ran off 1,000-watt amplifiers, several types of hoses used for ventilation, air filters, fertilizer, a water source and a plastic tub containing marijuana stems, branches and leaves.
Deputies also found a bank vault-style door in the basement. Smithee opened the door, and officers found 66 firearms inside and several pounds of marijuana buds.
Officers found more firearms and marijuana searching the rest of the house. They also found 29 fully mature marijuana plants searching outside the house on the property, according to a news release.
Smithee has a prior felony conviction for violating an order of protection.
Under federal statutes, Smithee is subject to a sentence of up to 15 years in federal prison without parole.