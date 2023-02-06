Callaway County man reportedly catches world record-sized blue sucker

JEFFERSON CITY − Travis Uebinger caught a world record-sized 11 pound, 5 ounce blue sucker, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Uebinger, of Auxvasse, was fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15 when he caught the fish.
The previous record for a blue sucker was a 9 pound, 14 ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997.
Uebinger said he was out fishing with a friend that day for white bass or walleye.
“We were on my friend’s new boat, trying it out, when I reeled it in. I didn’t know what it was, a sucker or a carp. It was my friend who said it could be a state record," Uebinger said.
MDC staff verified the fish’s weight using a certified scale in Jefferson City. Not only does Uebinger’s fish beat the current state record, it also weighs more than the current blue sucker world record of 2-pounds, 12-ounces, according to the department.
Blue suckers weighing up to 20-pounds were once common in the Missouri River, the MDC said. Most specimens taken in recent years were 16 to 24 inches long and weighed 1.5 to 3 pounds.
“That would be amazing to have a world record,” Uebinger said. “Especially on a fish you weren’t targeting.”
Suckers are considered a good tasting fish. However, they have a lot of bones and need to be prepared differently than most fish. Uebinger doesn’t have plans to bring his catch to the table.
“I contacted several taxidermists,” he said. “Being in the carp family, it’s a little difficult to mount and it would have to be custom-made. Luckily, I did find a place in Springfield that would mount it, so I’ve currently got the fish wrapped up and frozen.”
Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl.