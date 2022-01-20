JEFFERSON CITY - An Auxvasse, Missouri, man was sentenced Thursday for growing marijuana and illegally possessing dozens of firearms.
Darrin Dale Smithee, 56, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.
On Aug. 31, Smithee pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing marijuana and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Sept. 21, 2018, Callaway County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the MUSTANG Task Force executed a search warrant at Smithee’s residence.
Deputies said they located a room in the basement that contained two large industrial LED lights, several types of hoses used for ventilation, air filters, fertilizer and a water source. In the same room was a plastic tub containing marijuana stems, branches and leaves.
Also in the basement was a concrete bunker-type room with a bank vault-style door. Smithee opened the vault door, and officers found 66 firearms inside and several pounds of marijuana buds, according to a news release.
Deputies found more firearms, ammunition and marijuana while searching the rest of the house. They also found 29 fully mature marijuana plants searching outside the house on the property, according to a news release.
The total weight of the marijuana plant material submitted for testing to the crime laboratory was 2,697.96 grams, the news release said.
According to court documents, some of the firearms seized by officers were stolen.
Smithee has five prior felony convictions for violating an order of protection, as well as prior felony convictions for burglary, stealing, and receiving stolen property.
Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.