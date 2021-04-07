CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 39-year-old New Bloomfield man was sentenced to 135 years total in prison on charges of child molestation in the first degree and statutory sodomy in the first degree.
Jarrad Vandergrift was sentenced Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Callaway County.
Back in April of 2019, a 14-year-old student reported sexual abuse to a school counselor, which led to an investigation into Vandergrift. The suspect was a former school bus mechanic for First Student Transportation.
Both the victim and counselor testified against Vandergrift during the three-day trial in February. During the investigation, the victim underwent a forensic medical exam.
The doctor who conducted the exam testified the physical evidence was consistent with the victim’s statement.
The jury returned with verdicts of guilty on all counts.
The judge sentenced Vandergrift to 15 years on each count of child molestation and 30 years on each count of statutory sodomy, all sentences to be served consecutively to each other, for a total of 135 years.