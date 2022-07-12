FULTON — As more Callaway County residents learn about solar farm projects set to break ground next year, a united opposition is forming to try and prevent those efforts.
But one Callaway County man who leased his land to one of those companies is speaking out to change the narrative.
Mike Graves is a partner of Graves Farm LLC along with his two sisters. They leased about 400 acres of land to Ranger Power for $800 per acre annually over 40 years, the estimated life of a solar farm.
"I just don't want to see the community split in two," Graves said. "I've heard stories of you know, families are on both sides, neighbors, you know, are certainly on both sides of the issue, but there are two sides to this story."
Over 100 Callaway County residents concerned with solar energy expansion met with county commissioners and the sheriff's office at the Callaway Electric Cooperative Monday night.
The meeting was the latest iteration of a months-long conversation between county officials and residents who oppose energy companies looking to begin solar farm operations in the county. Many people provided input on how to move forward, including a resounding majority opinion to fight back.
"Proximity to homes, these solar panels, its complexes of thousands of acres," Joe Burns, a Callaway County resident who helped lead the meeting, said. "It can be as close as 50 feet from your house, or it could be 150 feet from your house. That's the maximum that we've heard. And that goes for schools and churches and daycares. And that's, that's concerning. These are industrial complexes on the other side of that fence with high voltage."
Two companies, NextEra Energy and Ranger Power, are currently developing solar farm projects in Callaway County. Ranger has amassed about 3,000 acres of land in northern Callaway County, which is strategically positioned next to an electrical substation in the former McCredie township.
NextEra tentatively plans to provide 100 megawatts of energy through its Guthrie Solar Project, which the company plans to have in operation by 2024.
NextEra also has plans to construct solar farms in Missouri in Montgomery County and New Madrid County.
New Bloomfield residents organized a protest in April to publicize opposition to the project, inspiring the New Bloomfield City Council to unanimously declare solar farms a "public nuisance." That nuisance declaration outlaws solar farm projects within a half-mile of the city limits.
According to Susan Burns, the mother of Joe Burns, only 20% of respondents to a mailer sent across the county said they were aware of the solar farm projects. Both NextEra and Ranger filed long-term lease agreements under separate LLCs that are not explicitly linked to the main company names, leaving residents in the dark about their plans.