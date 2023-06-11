JEFFERSON CITY − Callaway County Route J will close Monday, June 12 at the Millers Creek Bridge for a bridge rehabilitation project.
The bridge will be closed to all traffic starting on Monday, June 12. Traffic will be directed by a signed detour on Route H, U.S. Route 54 and Route F. The roadway is expected to reopen in early September.
The Missouri Department of Transportation asks drivers to buckle up, put your phone down, obey all traffic signs, slow down and move over in work zones.
All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.