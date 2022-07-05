Callaway County Senior Center offers free lunch to help seniors stay cool in the heat

FULTON − Members of the Fulton community are staying cool and out of the sun Tuesday. The Callaway Senior Center offers lunch to all the seniors in the area on weekdays, and some members of the team and citizens were enjoying the air conditioning.
According to KOMU 8 First Alert Weather, Tuesday is expected to have a heat index between 104 and 108 degrees, which can be dangerous for many.
The director at the Callaway Senior Center, Yvonne Adams, said outdoor activities aren't in the plans for the summer.
"We do not have outside activities anytime right now," Adams said. "I mean, we may later when we get going better if it's cool outside, we might do something outside. We kind of keep it inside during the summer. We don't want somebody falling."
She added that there are also medical reasons behind the lack of outdoor activities.
"A lot of these people are on blood pressure medicine and everything else," she said. "And sometimes the heat will make that worse. We just don't want somebody to get sick from it."
MU Health Care's Dr. Christopher Sampson explained as a person gets older, they lose some of their ability to regular temperature in their bodies.
“So that means they may not be understanding or seeing that they're suffering effects from when it's very, very hot out," Sampson said.
Certain medications and conditions can increase dehydration as well.
“Blood pressure medications can do that,” Sampson said. “If you have diabetes, that's another way that it can cause you to get dehydrated more rapidly.”
Betty Woodson, a board member at the senior center, said most people their age can handle themselves in the heat.
"Older people know what they can take and what they can't," Woodson said. "Usually, they know how to go outside. So I think when you get our age, you pretty much try to take care of yourself."
One senior citizen who was at the center, Donny Short, said he stays inside during the summer.
"And I don't usually come out until its cooled down again," Short said, adding that "there's not that much important out there to do to justify him getting that hot."
Another senior who was at the center, David Carter, said he has rode a motorcycle in all 50 states and 10 countries. He just finished a trip from Billings, Montana back to Missouri last week. He said the motorcycle helps keep him cool.
"Well it was 103 one day, and but at 70 miles an hour, the wind chill knocks the temperature back down. He said when he's at the senior center, he "sits in under the air conditioning and watches the television."
The Callaway Senior Center says you don't need to be a senior to come and get their lunch and stay cool. The lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 531 Commons Drive.