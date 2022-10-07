MOBERLY − Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday night in Moberly on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson.
Wilson confirmed to KOMU 8 News Friday that Chism was arrested by Moberly Police, after officers were called to an Arby's around 8 p.m. for a report of property damage.
Wilson said Chism allegedly crashed into a concrete barrier in the lot. Chism was taken in custody for a 12-hour hold and released Friday morning on a $2,000 bond, Wilson said.
No charges have been filed as of Friday evening.