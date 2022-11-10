RANDOLPH COUNTY − Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has been charged with two misdemeanors following his October arrest for driving while intoxicated.
Randolph County prosecutors charged Chism Thursday with DWI and resisting/interfering arrest. A Callaway County human resources employee told KOMU 8 Thursday night Chism is "still the elected sheriff."
Chism was arrested on Oct. 6 in Moberly. Moberly police officers were called to the Arby's on Highway 24 around 7:40 p.m. for a report of property damage.
According to a probable cause statement, Chism was driving his Ford F-150 and struck a concrete drive-thru barrier. The statement said pieces of Chism's bumper and his front license plate were found near the concrete barrier he had struck.
Officers who arrived at the scene found Chism asleep in his truck and said Chism had to be physically shaken to wake up, the statement said. Officers found a puddle of vomit that was "still wet" on the ground near the driver's side door and a Mike's Harder alcoholic beverage in the console of the truck, according to the statement.
Once awoken, Chism told officers he was "fine" and "did not need anything." Officers said they noticed Chism's speech was slurred and his eyes were watery and bloodshot.
The officers said they smelled alcohol on Chism, and that his elbow of his sweatshirt had been covered in vomit, the statement said.
The statement said Chism refused to get out of the vehicle and had to be forcibly removed by officers by being placed on the ground.
At the police department, Chism reportedly refused to submit a breath or blood test and refused to sign paperwork.
Chism argued he was not driving and refused to answer any questions related to the incident, the statement said.
Chism has an initial appearance scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. in Randolph County court.