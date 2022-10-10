MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week.
Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson.
Chism was off duty at the time, according to Callaway County Chief Deputy Darryl Maylee.
Chism was booked at the Randolph County Jail and was released on summons after posting a $2,000 bond. No charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon. The Randolph County prosecuting attorney could not be reached for comment.
Section 57 of the Missouri Revised Statutes prohibits people who have committed a felony from holding the position of sheriff. However, because a DWI is a misdemeanor in this case, that rule will not apply. A DWI is only a felony if the crime occurs after a person's second DWI conviction or causes serious injury or death to others.
Because Chism has no previous convictions and no one else was involved in the crash, he can only be convicted of a misdemeanor.
This means that Chism can remain as sheriff. Former Cole County prosecutor Bill Tackett said the fact that there is no possibility for a felony conviction is an important distinction.
"You don’t have a vacancy, you have an absence," Tackett said. "A vacancy has to be filled by the county commission, an absence is handled internally by the sheriff and his office in this case."
This is a privilege given to many in public positions throughout the country.
"They are elected officials, and they have a set of criteria they have to keep," Tackett said. "A misdemeanor does not remove them from office."
Tackett said he believes that Chism's absence will not disrupt the force's day-to-day operations.
"Sheriff’s offices are really designed to absorb this kind of thing, that is an absence," Tackett said.
According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Chism will not be in office or publicly available until further notice while he receives "professional treatment." The sheriff's office declined to comment further.