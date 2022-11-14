HUNTSVILLE - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism entered a plea of not guilty Monday on charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
This was his first court appearance related to these charges, which were filed by Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford on Thursday. Chism posted a $2,000 bond on Oct. 6, the day of his arrest.
According to a probable cause statement, Moberly police responded to a report that a black Ford F-150 had crashed into a concrete barrier at an Arby's parking lot on West Highway 24. The statement said the responding officer found Chism asleep in the truck with an open "Mike's Harder" alcoholic beverage in the center console.
The officer said Chism displayed several signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, trouble walking and vomit on his sweatshirt and in the vehicle.
The statement also says Chism resisted arrest by clinging to his car seat as the authorities attempted to remove him from the vehicle.
Chism refused a chemical test of his blood or breath following his arrest.
Sheriff Chism's attorney, Travis Noble, said there is not proof of guilt in the evidence available.
"There is no evidence that he drank any alcohol prior to parking the vehicle and turning it off," Noble said.
Noble and Chism claim much of what was reported in the probable cause statement is incorrect.
"Our position is that he pulled into there and he was waiting for another law enforcement officer," Noble said. "While he was waiting for them, knowing that they would be coming to pick him up and he was not going to be driving, he opened up a Mike's Hard Lemonade and drank it, which is not illegal."
Noble also said there is no precedent or grounds for Chism to step down or be placed on further leave from his office.
"As of right now, our contingent is that he hasn't committed any crimes," Noble said. "He was elected by the citizens of Callaway County to be their sheriff, and he is serving as their sheriff."
Section 57 of the Missouri Revised Statutes prohibits people who have committed a felony from holding the position of sheriff. However, because a DWI is a misdemeanor in this case, that rule will not apply. A DWI is only a felony if the crime occurs after a person's second DWI conviction or causes serious injury or death to others.
Because Chism has no previous convictions and no one else was involved in the crash, he can only be convicted of a misdemeanor. This means even if Chism is convicted on both of these charges, he cannot be legally removed from office.
Judge James Cooksey scheduled Chism's next court appearance for Jan. 23 for a disposition hearing.