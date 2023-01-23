RANDOLPH COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism's upcoming trial will have a jury, a judge decided at a court appearance Monday morning.
Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering arrest, both misdemeanors.
Chism was arrested last October in Moberly when officers were called to an Arby's for a report of property damage.
Chism was driving his Ford F-150 and struck a concrete drive-thru barrier, according to court documents. Responding officers said they found vomit outside Chism's door and an alcoholic beverage in the console of the truck.
Officers also said they noticed Chism's speech was slurred and his eyes were watery and bloodshot. They said Chism had to be forcibly removed out of the truck, court documents said.
Chism entered a plea of not guilty at his first court appearance in November.
On Monday, Chism appeared at his disposition hearing to set his criminal case for a jury trial. Chism's attorney, Travis Noble, said the administrative case was also set for trial.
"Whenever you had a DWI, you have two cases," Noble said. "The criminal case which is handled by the prosecutor's office and then you also have an administrative case against the Missouri Department of Revenue, either for refusing or blowing .08."
Noble said the Department of Revenue will attempt to suspend or revoke Chism's driving privileges for refusing to take a breath test or blood test.
"That's an administrative case," Noble said. "The department is taking action against driving privileges, not withstanding the DWI case."
Chism is allowed to drive up until his administrative trial date.
"They'll be trying to establish there was probable cause to arrest him for DWI and that he refused to take a test," Noble said. "Then we'll be challenging both those assertions so that he can continue to drive."
Noble said the administrative trial is set for June 27, but the criminal trial date has not been set.
"That will coordinate between the prosecutor's schedule, mine, and the courts for a jury trial," Noble said.
When asked her preference on trial, Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford said jury and bench trials are similar.
"You have the same evidence and the same elements you have to prove," Luntsford said. "Obviously if you're trialing [a] case to a jury, there are 12 members of the community that may or may not have any familiarity with the criminal system and how we do things."
Luthsford said each side will submit dates that they are available, then the judge will review and see what works with the court schedule.
"My understanding is that we're looking for dates in the summer time," she said. "Between now and then, each side will sort of just begin their preparations, putting their cases together."