FULTON- The Callaway Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for meth charges on Friday.
The Sheriff’s office arrested Justin Wayne Thurston, 39, and Elizabeth Ann Atterberry, 37, for Probable Cause-Possession of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams or Less of Marijuana/synthetic Cannabinoid.
The department removed over six grams of meth and another repeat criminal/state parolee from the community.
The Callaway Sherriff’s website listed Atterberry’s bond at $4,500 and Thurston’s bond at $0. Both Thurston and Atterberry were released yesterday. The Facebook post writes that Thurston returned to MDOC custody after arrest.
The Sheriff’s Office Facebook post says Sheriff Clay Chism pledges these efforts will continue into 2023.