RANDOLPH COUNTY − Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism's trial was pushed to September during a pre-trial hearing in Randolph County Court Monday morning.
Chism is charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, both misdeamnors. A jury trial was scheduled to start on Aug. 10, but his attorney filed a motion for continuance. Sept. 22 is the new, tentative trial start date.
Chism was arrested in October 2022 after Moberly police were called to the Arby's on Highway 24 for a report of property damage. A responding officer found Chism asleep in his truck with an open "Mike's Harder" alcoholic beverage in the center console. The officer said Chism showed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and he had vomited on his sweatshirt in the vehicle, according to court documents.
The state began the process of removing Chism from office in June. The Missouri Department of Public Safety suspended his peace officer license, while the Callaway County prosecuting attorney filed a petition to remove him from elected office.
In the months following his arrest, Chism allegedly showed up to work multiple times under the influence of alcohol. He also purchased alcohol while on duty and in uniform, according to a complaint filed with the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission.
Chism pleaded not guilty to his charges in November, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Callaway County chief deputy Darryl Maylee is serving as interim chief until further notice.