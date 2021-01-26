Weather Alert

MOZ026-034-041-042-047>051-059-060-062-072-073-084-085-099-271430- /O.NEW.KLSX.WW.Y.0006.210127T0600Z-210127T1800Z/ Audrain MO-Boone MO-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Crawford MO-Franklin MO- Gasconade MO-Iron MO-Madison MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO- Montgomery MO-Osage MO-Reynolds MO-Shelby MO-Warren MO- Washington MO- Including the cities of Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City, Mexico, Sullivan, Union, and Washington 819 PM CST Tue Jan 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves. The latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$