CALLAWAY COUNTY- A Callaway County Sheriff's Office K9 helped confiscate 10 pounds of methamphetamine along Interstate 70 early Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's office, K9 Krieger was called to help the Missouri State Highway Patrol around 1:40 a.m., east of Kingdom City.
Krieger sniffed out 10 pounds of methamphetamine, with a street value of $453,000.
MSHP Troop F arrested Jonathan H. Mackey, 31, and Amber J. Collins, 27, both of Lexington, Kentucky.
Both were arrested on charges of second degree trafficking drugs and are currently held in the Callaway County jail without bond, according to MSHP reports.