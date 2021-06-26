CALLAWAY COUNTY- Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are searching for a suspect who they said ran away after a vehicle chase.
A Facebook post by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office tentatively identified the suspect as Stephen Thorp, who is on supervised parole for second-degree murder and domestic assault.
Missouri State Highway Patrol- Troop F is seeking information about the pursuit.
The search began with a large law enforcement presence near County Road 161/ County Road 142- Williamsburg. Around 4:30 p.m., deputies transitioned to a roving patrol search.