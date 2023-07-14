COLUMBIA - After a week-long investigation, the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that the Auxvasse shooting suspect was arrested in Columbia Thursday.
Damin Davis, 33, was arrested at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday. After getting information that Davis was in Columbia, deputies from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office met with officers from the Columbia Missouri Police Department. They responded to an address in Columbia, where they ultimately located and arrested Davis.
Davis was initially booked in Callaway County at 8:23 p.m. His bond is listed at $17,500, according to Callaway County Jail records.
On July 3, Damin was charged with first-degree assault or attempted assault causing serious physical injury, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree domestic assault.
The alleged shooting took place on East Harrison Street in Auxvasse on July 2 at 12:55 p.m. Davis initially fled the area with his 10-year-old son just before 1 p.m. The car was found abandoned in the Stephens area, north of Interstate 70, around 4:45 p.m. His son was located and returned safely to family members, but Davis remained missing until Wednesday.