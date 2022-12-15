FULTON - The Randolph and Ralls County Commissions will meet with the Callaway County Commission Thursday to share their experiences of working with Invenergy.
Invenergy is an American-based power generation development and operations company. They announced plans last spring to expand the Grain Belt Express LLC Power Line into Audrain and Callaway counties. The new expansion will be called the Tiger Express Line.
Western Associate Commissioner to Callaway County Roger Fischer said there's been a lot of distrust among the people of Callaway County when it comes to the new line.
"Since the project was announced, the attitude's have been pretty consistent," Fischer said. "There's a lot of frustration over information. Initially, it was over what route they're going to take, then there was word that there might be the possibility they can use eminent domain on the farmers who don't want to use it."
There's also been frustration about the disruption the power line would cause to existing farmland.
"Let's face it, the power line doesn't run parallel to the existing black tops," Fischer said. "Or parallel to anything that's already existing. They've kind of carved out their own new path across the county. And it goes cross ways across many farms and will split many of the acreages."
Many feel that there are also some unanswered questions.
"They're going to bring a lot of power to central Callaway county, but there's a lot of questions as to why," Fischer said. "The company is a for-profit company. As a for-profit company, people are wondering if they are going to be granted that ability to come into Audrain and Callaway and to utilize eminent domain on the farmers who choose not to deal with them. That doesn't bode well with Callowegians."
John Truesdell, the Presiding Commissioner of Randolph County suggested the meeting since Randolph County has had many experiences with Invenergy.
"We're just getting started with Invenergy. He's got information he feels like it would be beneficial for us to know -- the background and types of things that they've experienced. He also might enlighten us on things to watch for as we enter agreements and try to work with these guys."
Fischer said he thinks Randolph County's experiences with Invenergy have been mixed.
"They've had some good experiences, but they might've also had some promises that were never followed up on," Fischer said. "They've been trying to make things right. They want to make sure that we don't make the same missteps that they might have made, and that we do a better job."
The meeting will take place at the Callaway County Health Department and starts at 2 p.m.. It is open to the public. There's enough seating for 60 people, but enough room for 100 people if some choose to stand.
This is just one of several meetings the county has held to discuss the new line. Fischer said it's all in an effort to get information out to the public.
"We don't have a local newspaper that's reporting heavily on these topics and keeping the public informed on what's going on," Fischer said. "Although the county commission is having meetings, that information isn't always distributed to the public. This is an opportunity to educate people on what's coming, what to anticipate, and what the history is on some of these companies we're going to be dealing with."
He said it's also an opportunity for the county commissioners to finally get a chance to talk with each other about these new changes.
"We haven't had a lot of talk amongst ourselves, and this one of the first meetings that I'm aware of that county commissioners can share with other county commissioners about the actual experiences they are having, especially with something that's going to have a pretty large future with our county. Good or bad, what's going to happen? And how are other counties dealing with it?"
Fischer says the plan for the new line is still awaiting approval, but the county won't have much say in whether or not it gets created.
"They have some proposals in front of the Missouri Public Service Commission," Fischer said. "The PSC will be meeting on these proposals and reviewing the applications. But unfortunately, we won't have a lot to say about whether it happens or not. If they choose to do it, then we'll have to figure out if there are things we can do to make it suit our citizens better."
Fischer urges the people of Callaway County to come to the meeting if they have any concerns at all.
"We need to come. We need to ask questions of the veterans who have been in this discussion since the beginning," Fischer said. "We need to ask what they see as the potential downfalls and what are the things that we need to be watching for so we can be better educated moving forward."