CALLAWAY COUNTY − In 2020, Callaway County tourism took a 73% hit due to the pandemic. The county had to cut their budget about 43% at the beginning of the pandemic, but as restrictions lessened, the community started to bounce back.
Director of Tourism for Callaway County Renee Graham came up with a recovery strategy early in the pandemic and has finally started to put that plan into action.
"We focused a little closer to home because people were taking shorter trips," Graham said. "People were traveling on I-70, so we did some strategies to try to capture that audience."
Graham looked at the way the county marketed itself and made some changes, such as developing a new logo, creating a new website and creating new digital content. With help from the Missouri Division of Tourism, the Fulton and Callaway tourism department were able to fast track their COVID recovery plan.
The National Churchill Museum in Fulton was one of the locations that took a hit during the pandemic. After the start of the COVID recovery plan, the museum will reopen later this summer, ready to welcome in tourists again.
"I'm here to bring money into businesses and into the community," Graham said. "It is economic development."
The Callaway County community benefits from tourism. Businesses, restaurants and museums are starting to see a positive impact as a result of the rise of the tourism in the community.
"We know that tourism is going to make a rebound," Graham said. "We are so well suited to show people who we are and what we have to offer and we invite everyone to get away and see what we have to offer in Fulton and Callaway County."