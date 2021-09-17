CALLAWAY COUNTY - Motorists driving through Callaway County may experience some driving delays next week.
MoDOT will be working along Callaway County Route D to replace culvert piping in the area.
The work will close the following routes at these times:
- Between Jade Road and Route AB on Tuesday, Sept. 21
Between Route AB and County Road 160 on Wednesday, Sept. 22
- Between County Road 160 and County Road 170 on Thursday, Sept. 24
Each roadway will be closed in each work area between 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
MoDOT will also begin working on the rehabilitation of the westbound Interstate 70 bridge over Auxvasse Creek on Monday, Sept. 20. Workers will replace the guardrail and expansion joints, rehabilitate the bearings and repair the structural steel girder end of the bridge.
This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges Program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
The westbound Interstate 70 bridge project is scheduled to be complete by December.
MoDOT suggests drivers find alternative routes around the working areas.