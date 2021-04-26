Callaway EMS offers emergency alert stickers to identify residents during emergencies

FULTON - The Callaway County EMS is offering free emergency alert stickers to the community in an effort to help identify residents who may have difficulty responding during emergency situations.
The free stickers were made for individuals with loved ones with autism, dementia, hearing loss and other special needs.
Amy Parsons is a Fulton resident who believes the program should be implemented in every county possible.
“I think it should go nationwide, I think there's a need for it all over,” she said. “Every child and every person who has a difficulty or special needs needs to be recognized when there's an emergency.”
Parsons said her nephew is deaf and uses hearing aids, and her husband and sister are diabetics, so there are multiple members of her family alone, who will benefit from the sticker program.
“There's certain things and certain ways that people act, such as like children with special needs, and autism and deaf children,” she explained. “It's a good thing that they're aware of that before they try to approach because it can make a situation worse.”
Margie Kriegesmann is a staff paramedic for Callaway EMS who started the Emergency Alert Sticker program. She said it was born out of a need in her community.
“We have a fairly large deaf community in Callaway County, because we have the School for the Deaf there,” she said. “I thought, we run into that a lot on call. So I thought, what a great tool to help them and help us be able to help them better.”
Kriegesmann said she hopes multiple departments in the community will be able to utilize the sticker program.
“I just hope that it's a resource… for the fire departments, for our local police departments. It just makes it easier for everybody to interact within the community,” she said.
“I hope everyone gets on board that needs these stickers and passes them around and uses them in their vehicles and in their their windows of their homes,” Parsons agreed.
Kriegesmann said she hopes that it one improves their patient care.
"The more we know walking into a patient's residence, the better we are able to help them,” Kriegesmann said. “We hope they never need us. But if they do, we want to be prepared. So that's kind of the thought and we can be a resource for them whether they call 911 or not. So that's the goal.”
She said the department is looking into adding more stickers for different medical conditions. She said seizure related alert stickers will most likely be a part of their next order.
Stickers are free and available for anyone to pick up at Station 1, located at 2614 Fairway Drive in Fulton.
Callaway County Joint Commissions says if you would like an “alert” put on your address when you call in for an emergency, call 573-592-2486 and ask for an alert to be attached to your address.
CCJC also says to sign up for Smart 911, which is a free service. Information is attached to your phone number and any agency that uses Smart 911 in the nation will have access to whatever information you have decided to attach.