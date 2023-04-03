CAMDEN COUNTY − Three young adults from Lees Summit were seriously injured following an ATV crash in Camden County Saturday night.
The ATV was headed southbound on Bollinger Creek Road when it veered off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Roman Ramos, 21, was driving the vehicle but was not injured. He was wearing a helmet, according to the report.
The three passengers were thrown from the ATV after it overturned. They were seriously injured and transported to either Lake Regional Hospital or University Hospital, the report said. None of the passengers were wearing helmets, according to the report.