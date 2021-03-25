CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden County couple is facing bankruptcy fraud and structuring charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Illinois.
In a news release, the office said Kevin and Catharine Kahrig are named in a four-count indictment. It says from 2016 to 2018, Kevin transferred at least $550,000 in assets to Catharine to hide them from creditors. Officials say the two deposited over $160,000 in cash and checks to Catharine's account and used the money to buy property and pay some of Kevin's expenses.
Kevin filed for bankruptcy in May 2018 and allegedly made false statements and omissions on his bankruptcy filings. The indictment also says he made statements under oath to "conceal the scheme to defraud."
The indictment also alleges Kevin closed several bank accounts and cashed in $200,000 in checks and structured over $100,000 in deposits to avoid bank reporting requirements.
The indictment also says Kevin told his business customers to make payments to Catharine and other family members, instead of making them out to him or his business. Officials also say the couple sold Kevin's boat and used the $395,000 to pay off Catharine's mortgage instead of paying Kevin's debts.
The Kahrigs were arraigned on Tuesday, and both pleaded not guilty. The trial is set for May 19. If convicted, the two face up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 for each charge.