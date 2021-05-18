CAMDEN COUNTY - A Linn Creek man was killed after crashing his truck Monday night.
The crash occurred around 7:55 p.m. on Pier 31 road near Possum Ridge road.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Blake Hunt, 30, was traveling south on Pier 31 Road when his truck went off the right side of the road, struck a tree, and flipped over. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is Troop F's third fatality for May and 20th for the year.