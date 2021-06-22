CAMDEN COUNTY - A California man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Route KK near Ranch Road.
The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Christopher Sanetti, 32, of Placenita, California, was traveling west on Route KK just when his vehicle began to skid. After skidding back and forth across the center line, it ran off the right side of the road.
The vehicle struck two trees and the body of the vehicle was separated from the chassis. The body flipped upside down.
Sanetti was transported by EMS to University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.