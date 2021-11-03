CAMDEN COUNTY − A Camden County deputy was injured over Halloween weekend after a Kansas man reportedly struck the deputy multiple times.
Daniel Hague, of Olathe, Kansas, was arrested and charged with first degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, the deputy was patrolling the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Country Club Drive Saturday night.
The deputy said Hague was driving in the center turn lane at a high speed. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but Hague fled.
A short chase ensued and Hague attempted to flee into Camden on the Lake. The deputy was able to subdue Hague at the entrance of the hotel, according to the news release.
Hague then allegedly resisted arrest and struck the deputy multiple times in the forehead and near the deputy's eye with a sharp object, the news release said.
Hague is currently being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility without bond. If convicted, he could be sentenced to a maximum 30 years or life in prison.
The deputy, a 6 year veteran with the Camden County Sheriff's Office, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries. They returned to duty the following night.