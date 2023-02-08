COLUMBIA - A Camden County deputy was named the State Task Force Officer of the Year Wednesday.
Col. Eric Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, recognized "Officer Doe" of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) Task Force Wednesday morning. The deputy's identity remains undisclosed due to the nature of their uncover work, according to a news release.
There are five multi-jurisdictional drug task forces throughout the state. Officer Doe is assigned to the LANEG.
In 2022, Officer Doe conducted 65 separate investigations, which led to over 80 drug-related arrests in the Lake area, according to a news release. During a two-week period in July, Officer Doe executed 10 search warrants, which resulted in the confiscation of over 500 fentanyl capsules, methamphetamine and guns.
Tony Helms, head of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group and Camden County sheriff, said the sheriff's office and numerous other area agencies, rely on Officer Doe for a multitude of cases, in addition to narcotics investigations.
"Doe constantly volunteers to take on extra responsibilities within the task force, never hesitating to help a fellow officer," Helms said. "We all depend on LANEG to help fight the constant influx of drugs into our area and we have had outstanding results over many years. Doe and LANEG are part of our CCSO [Camden County Sheriff's Office] family.”
Officer Doe also contributes to their community by hosting presentations and trainings for law enforcement, civic organizations, junior cadet programs and schools.