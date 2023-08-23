CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's office has terminated a department deputy for uploading suspected child pornography.
The information, originating from a Cyber Tipline Report at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was received by the county's office on an individual in the county uploading suspected child pornography in June, according to Sheriff Tony Helms.
An immediate investigation was began to determine the source, location, and suspected probable destination of child pornography images.
During the investigation, the suspect of the case was found out to be a Camden County Deputy Sheriff.
The deputy was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1 due to the pending investigation, and was later terminated on Aug. 22 for policy violations.
The investigation into the former deputy's criminal conduct continues.