CAMDEN COUNTY − Camden County has closed its health department and government offices due to staffing shortages and COVID-19 exposures.
The health department and government offices are expected to resume services on Wednesday, Jan. 19, according to a Facebook post from the health department.
The Camden County Administration Building and the annex of the Camden County Courthouse will also be closed to the public. Officials say courtrooms will continue with scheduled cases throughout the closures.
For the latest updates from the Camden County Health Department, visit its website.