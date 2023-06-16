CAMDEN COUNTY - A man was arrested after a reported shots fired incident north of Camdenton Wednesday evening, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.
Gary Roethler, 62, faces three felony charges after he allegedly fired a gun at a neighbor's residence and continued firing it after deputies arrived on scene.
A news release from the sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to Velvet Antler Road on Wednesday after a caller reported a neighbor was firing a gun at their house. Deputies announced their presence and approached the neighbor's house upon arrival when they heard a gunshot, followed by a second one when they saw a muzzle flash from behind a nearby vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
After deputies gave repeated commands, the sheriff's office says Roethler appeared from behind the vehicle with his hands raised, and deputies detained him. The sheriff's office said deputies found a Ruger .357 Magnum revolver with red laser sight in Roethler’s pocket containing several spent cartridges and an open box of .357 Magnum cartridges on the hood of his vehicle.
The 911 caller said on the scene they had fired a gun at an animal near their chicken coop on their property when Roethler allegedly started firing in their direction and "yelled at them if there was going to be another civil war that he (Roethler) would start it," the sheriff's office said. The caller said Roethler pointed lasers at them and made other threats, the sheriff's office said.
Roethler faces charges of second-degree assault (Class D felony), unlawful use of a weapon (Class E felony) and felony armed criminal action and is being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on a $100,000 surety bond, according to the sheriff's office.