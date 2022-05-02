LINN CREEK — A Camden County man was arrested for allegedly threatening people at a restaurant in Linn Creek on Friday evening.
Randall M. Reid, 61, was asked to leave the restaurant on the 2000 block of State Road Y after he threatened the employees and patrons. Camden County deputies arrived to find Reid arguing with people in the parking lot, according to a news release.
Restaurant staff said Reid was asked to leave multiple times. He returned three times with a pistol and a 4-foot club, threatening to harm employees.
Deputies arrested Reid and also seized a set of brass knuckles. He was taken to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility without bond.
He is charged with a class B felony for attempting assault and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.