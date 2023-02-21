CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors have charged an Edwards man in connection with a deadly weekend shooting, according to a news release.
Alexander Cantrell-King, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, domestic assault and armed criminal action.
According to the release, deputies responded to a 911 call on Sunday evening at 11 p.m. where the caller could be heard saying, "put the gun down… Alex, put the gun down." The call disconnected shortly after sounds of fighting. It was traced to a camper at State Road FF and Pine Cove Road in Edwards.
Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered 56-year-old Eric Cantrell dead at the scene after suffering gunshot wounds. A second female gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital via helicopter.
Deputies said that on the way to the hospital, the female victim identified Cantrell-King as the shooter.
Cantrell-King is being held without bond at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.