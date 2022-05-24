CAMDEN COUNTY — A Camden County man charged in the 2016 killings of a mother and her daughter was sentenced Monday.
A judge sentenced Steven Ray Endsley, 60, to two life sentences for stabbing Danielle Smith and Theresa Jackson to death in the summer of 2016. The judge added 47 years for other charges, including arson and armed criminal action.
Endsley was found guilty in March during a bench trial.
According to KY3, Endsley’s defense team did not call any witnesses on behalf of Endsley. Endsley chose not to testify. They instead relied on work done to disprove the state’s case. They said there was not enough evidence to prove the case.
The two victims were Endsley's neighbors. Their bodies were discovered in their burned trailer on Aug. 29, 2016.