CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach resident has been charged following an investigation into allegations of rape.
Trevan Mathew Isaacs, 22, has been charged with the unclassified felony of statutory rape in the first degree, according to a press release from the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney.
According to court records filed on Tuesday, Isaacs solicited images from a juvenile female via Snapchat on or about March 2, 2021. The juvenile was under the age of 14 at the time.
Isaacs met the juvenile and had sexual intercourse with the minor child, prosecutors say.
An investigator with the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and a detective with the Camden County Sheriff's Office interviewed Isaacs on Oct. 11, 2021.
Isaacs confessed that he did meet the juvenile child, that he did have sexual intercourse with her and that he knew the child was underage, according to prosecutors.
Isaacs is currently being held in Camden County on a no bond warrant, according to a press release.
Isaacs is currently on a $100,000 bond from Morgan County for separate charges of statutory rape in the second degree.
The punishment for this matter ranges from 5 years to life imprisonment. A conviction under this charge also carries mandatory lifetime supervision as a sex offender.