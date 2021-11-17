CAMDEN COUNTY - Roach, Missouri resident Eric William Sutton, 55, has been charged with three counts of forgery.
According to court records filed Wednesday, on three separate dates this year June 28, June 30, and July 29, three documents were sent by email purporting to be from a medical doctor.
Sutton was scheduled to be in court in regard to a felony for passing a bad check, according to online court records.
The documents asked the court to excuse Sutton from court dates for “broken nose and lacerations" and “head and face broken." Sutton also alleged he was “scheduled for surgery" on one of the dates.
An investigator with the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office contacted the doctor from whom the emails purported to be sent from, and the doctor confirmed they did not send such emails.
Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham requested a no bond warrant on Sutton.