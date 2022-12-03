CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden county man was fatally injured after a three-vehicle crash on the Niangua Bridge Friday evening.
Miles D. Aldrich, 32, swerved to the right to avoid Drew E. Fairchild, 54, who was in another vehicle. The left of Aldrich's vehicle then struck the back of Fairchild's, which sent both of them off the road into a concrete barrier, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Both vehicles returned to the road and struck Craig J. Hunt and Donna K. Hunt's vehicle on both the back and right side. Aldrich's vehicle went off the other side of the road before crashing into another barrier.
Fairchild was pronounced dead at the scene by officials and was transported to Allee Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Camdenton.
Following a medical evaluation, Aldrich was arrested. This was due to suspicion that he may have been driving while intoxicated, according to KY3.
All cars were registered as totaled and were towed by Bledsoe Automotive Services.
According to the report, Fairchild was not wearing a seatbelt.
This is Troop F's first fatality of the month and its 70th fatality for the year.